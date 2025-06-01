Czech National Bank Purchases 424 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $35,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,299.29.

BKNG opened at $5,501.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,904.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4,913.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,532.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

