Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $169.92 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

