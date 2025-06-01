Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.87.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $301.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

