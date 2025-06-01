Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,425 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.02 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

