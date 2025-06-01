Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after buying an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

