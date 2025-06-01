Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Drops By 41.2%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VLYPO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.5143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

