Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.19. The stock has a market cap of $733.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

