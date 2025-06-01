Founders Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Founders Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82,114.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,364,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $422.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

