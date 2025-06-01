Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 287,400 shares.

Rockwell Diamonds Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Rockwell Diamonds Company Profile

Rockwell Diamonds Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of diamond deposits and natural resource properties in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Rockwell Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rockwell Diamonds Inc in May 2007. Rockwell Diamonds Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

