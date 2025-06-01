Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

JPM stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.86 and its 200 day moving average is $249.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

