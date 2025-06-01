AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,359 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

