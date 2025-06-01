Peoples Bank KS Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $220,983,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,791,000 after buying an additional 2,165,888 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13,499.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,954,000 after buying an additional 2,134,404 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $121,605,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,120,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

