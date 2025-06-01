Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,400 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $50.29.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
