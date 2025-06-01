Iowa State Bank Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total value of $29,135.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,045.36. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $352,886.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,045,280.07. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,947 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE WM opened at $241.09 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.41 and its 200 day moving average is $222.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

