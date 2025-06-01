American National Bank & Trust Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in KLA by 5.2% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 37.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,516,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $749.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.58.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

