Iowa State Bank Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.7% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

