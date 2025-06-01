American National Bank & Trust Sells 6,802 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 91,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 771,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,623,000 after buying an additional 41,596 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12,162.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 820,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,701,000 after acquiring an additional 814,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.