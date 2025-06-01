Iowa State Bank Acquires 1,617 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 302,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,554,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,254,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.4%

TFC opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.