Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 343,887 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 84,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 297,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 229,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

