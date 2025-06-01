Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 155 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $367.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.93 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

