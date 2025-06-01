ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Up 14.1% – Should You Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.76). 9,401,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 3,905,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.80 ($0.67).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.79) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.08. The stock has a market cap of £353.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.03.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

