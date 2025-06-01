Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $411.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.39 and a 200-day moving average of $399.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

