SigFig Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,975,000 after buying an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,015,000 after acquiring an additional 442,126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,077 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,379,000 after acquiring an additional 634,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

