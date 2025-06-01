Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.33 and traded as high as C$45.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$45.61, with a volume of 339,107 shares.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.39, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry.

Further Reading

