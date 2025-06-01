Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and traded as high as $22.06. Easterly Government Properties shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 514,010 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.75 price objective (down from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $976.23 million, a P/E ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 126,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 42,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

