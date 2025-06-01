Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.72 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.75). Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.75), with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.20. The stock has a market cap of £82.19 million, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.62 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 31.71%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Cuts Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4’s dividend payout ratio is currently 441.12%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

