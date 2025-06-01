Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.25 and traded as low as $43.50. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.