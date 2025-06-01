Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.25 and traded as low as $43.50. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.