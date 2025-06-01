First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Up 117.3% in May

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the April 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.15. 154,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,117. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

