SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
Shares of SGMA stock remained flat at $2.95 during midday trading on Friday. 235,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $71.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SigmaTron International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
