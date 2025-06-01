Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the April 30th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.79. 182,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,082. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,079,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 308,242 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after buying an additional 76,211 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

