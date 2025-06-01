Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the April 30th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.79. 182,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,082. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $79.75.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
