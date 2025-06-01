Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Grows By 116.3%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the April 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.
