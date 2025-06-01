Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in May

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

