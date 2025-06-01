Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in May

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Trading Down 8.6%
Shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $23.05.
