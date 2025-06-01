Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 844 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

