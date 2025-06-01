Waste Management Stocks To Consider – May 31st

Halliburton, Waste Management, and Rockwell Automation are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide collection, processing, disposal and recycling services for municipal, industrial and hazardous waste. These firms generate revenue through long-term contracts, regulatory fees and value-added recycling or energy-recovery operations. Investors often view them as a defensive sector with stable cash flows driven by environmental regulations and ongoing demand for waste solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

HAL stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,031,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,858,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Waste Management stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.79.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.18. 1,520,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,192. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $316.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

