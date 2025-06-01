Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $303.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.99 and its 200 day moving average is $267.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $181.84 and a 52-week high of $304.43.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.