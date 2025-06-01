Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Target by 14.8% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Target by 6.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.7% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10,318.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 967,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,003,000 after purchasing an additional 958,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $93.97 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.97.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.68.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

