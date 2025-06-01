Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 748 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,379,150.88. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,155 shares of company stock valued at $19,556,047 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $105.08 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

