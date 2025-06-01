ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Raised by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $48,802,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in ServiceNow by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,011.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $899.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $974.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,102 shares of company stock worth $2,944,038. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

