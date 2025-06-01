McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $313.68 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.40 and a 200-day moving average of $302.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

