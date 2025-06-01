The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Trimmed by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

