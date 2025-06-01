Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,059.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $975.30. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,215.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.