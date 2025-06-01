Czech National Bank Buys 20,007 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $56,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $180.74 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.77. The company has a market capitalization of $281.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.