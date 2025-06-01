Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $60.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

