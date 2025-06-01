iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,969,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.02 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

