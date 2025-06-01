180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.3% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

