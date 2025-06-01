Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,197 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.