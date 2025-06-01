Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $73,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.1%

APD stock opened at $278.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $181,706.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,811.50. The trade was a 45.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

