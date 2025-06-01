Talbot Financial LLC Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Talbot Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.6% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,336,000 after buying an additional 1,517,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,866,133,000 after purchasing an additional 461,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,030,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $952,962,000 after purchasing an additional 450,858 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,250,000 after purchasing an additional 371,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $171,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NOC opened at $484.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,849 shares of company stock worth $1,831,461. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.