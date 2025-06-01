Talbot Financial LLC Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Talbot Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.6% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,336,000 after buying an additional 1,517,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,866,133,000 after purchasing an additional 461,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,030,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $952,962,000 after purchasing an additional 450,858 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,250,000 after purchasing an additional 371,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $171,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NOC opened at $484.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman
In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,849 shares of company stock worth $1,831,461. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
