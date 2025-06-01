Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

