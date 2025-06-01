iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Acquired by Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,079,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after purchasing an additional 526,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,507,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,960,000 after purchasing an additional 148,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 462,065 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 649,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133,495 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

